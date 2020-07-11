Gavin Cowan: New AFC Telford signings here to be a success

Cowan’s four outfield captures during the close season all boast significant playing experience above Telford’s current National League North level.

And the boss moved to confirm that defenders Lee Vaughan and Courtney Meppen-Walter, midfielder Jack Byrne and striker Jason Oswell – players the Bucks have been ‘fortunate’ to bring in – still have it all to prove and are aiming high.

“I’m very big on being proactive and being at the front of every queue for players beneficial to the club. That is my job,” Cowan said.

“If a player turns us down then that’s fair enough, but our job is to be at the front to try to persuade them.

“Fortunately enough I’ve been lucky to be able to capitalise on a few players who, ordinarily, we wouldn’t be able to sign.

“But they’ve certainly got to prove themselves at this level again and want to prove to people that they’re not dropping down to this level for a jolly-up.

“They’re coming here to be successful.

“We’re fortunate that their own personal path has led to us signing them. You like to think you get one a season but to get three or four has set us up nice and we’re very pleased with what we’ve done.”

The Bucks have trained twice last weekend and on Wednesday evening, since regrouping after the coronavirus lockdown. They continued their 2020/21 preparation at Lilleshall today.