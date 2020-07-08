Advertising
Telford get a ‘serious’ strike force
Gavin Cowan predicts AFC Telford United could have a feared strike partnership on their hands in Aaron Williams and Jason Oswell.
Former Wrexham and Stockport County hitman Oswell last week became Cowan’s sixth new signing of the summer at the New Bucks Head.
The 27-year-old joins Williams, 26, as Telford’s recognised centre-forwards. The pair struck 24 and 25 goals respectively in the National League North in 2017/18.
“A lot of people won’t realise Aaron Williams’ personal situation last year,” Cowan said. “We expected a better return but that’s behind him now. He’s been doing a lot of work over the summer. It’s like signing a new player.
“He’s another 30-goal striker. If we can get them both signing the same tune, working well and doing what they do best then we have a serious strike force on our hands.”
Cowan first tried to bring Oswell to the club while first-team coach to Rob Smith and Larry Chambers, when he suggested the duo bring in Oswell’s Newtown team-mate Shane Sutton.
The boss revealed the Bucks have capitalised on the striker’s decision to go part-time, balancing playing with his work as a physiotherapist.
Cowan added: “It’s another player we’ve seen the benefits from that he wants to go part-time. He’s a qualified physiotherapist and in the current climate he feels it is better off in part-time than full-time football.
“We’ve been able to capitalise on that. You’ve got a Conference player there who ordinarily we wouldn’t be signing but we’ve got him.”
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment