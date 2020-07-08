Telford get a ‘serious’ strike force

Former Wrexham and Stockport County hitman Oswell last week became Cowan’s sixth new signing of the summer at the New Bucks Head.

The 27-year-old joins Williams, 26, as Telford’s recognised centre-forwards. The pair struck 24 and 25 goals respectively in the National League North in 2017/18.

“A lot of people won’t realise Aaron Williams’ personal situation last year,” Cowan said. “We expected a better return but that’s behind him now. He’s been doing a lot of work over the summer. It’s like signing a new player.

“He’s another 30-goal striker. If we can get them both signing the same tune, working well and doing what they do best then we have a serious strike force on our hands.”

Cowan first tried to bring Oswell to the club while first-team coach to Rob Smith and Larry Chambers, when he suggested the duo bring in Oswell’s Newtown team-mate Shane Sutton.

The boss revealed the Bucks have capitalised on the striker’s decision to go part-time, balancing playing with his work as a physiotherapist.

Cowan added: “It’s another player we’ve seen the benefits from that he wants to go part-time. He’s a qualified physiotherapist and in the current climate he feels it is better off in part-time than full-time football.

“We’ve been able to capitalise on that. You’ve got a Conference player there who ordinarily we wouldn’t be signing but we’ve got him.”