Lee Vaughan: AFC Telford must feed off crowd

The passionate full-back, back at the club after leaving 10 years ago, knows all about playing in front of big New Bucks Head crowds.

Vaughan, 33, helped win promotion to step two and the Setanta Shield in his four years with Telford previously.

“I was about 18 when I made my Telford debut. We had big crowds and it was about playing under pressure,” said Vaughan.

“That’s exactly what I thrive on and what some of the young lads we’ll have in need to thrive on.

“We’ve got absolutely fantastic fans and that can’t hinder them, it’s got to push them on like it did with myself, it got me going.

“It’s got to get our young lads going as well. It gave me something to build on when I went to other clubs playing in front of big crowds.”

Vaughan adds to experienced campaigners Shane Sutton and Theo Streete in Gavin Cowan’s ranks. Fellow new additions Jack Byrne and Jason Oswell have also clocked up hundreds of career appearances.

“I’d like to think I’ll lead by example but we’ve already got that in the dressing room,” he added.

“I know a few of the lads, the captain Sutton is a great leader. Walks (Adam Walker) is a great leader, the likes of Jack Byrne is a natural leader.”

“From the conversations I’ve had with the manager, manager he’s just tweaking it up with a big more know-how in the final third of games and you never know what we can achieve.”Defender Arlen Birch, who left Telford this summer, has joined league rivals Chorley.