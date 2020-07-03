Lee Vaughan: Plenty left in me for AFC Telford

Dynamic full-back Vaughan, 33, became Gavin Cowan’s first new signing of the close season, returning to the club 10 years after departing.

Vaughan was a hugely popular figure with the New Bucks Head crowd, making 179 appearances, winning promotion and the Setanta Shield – the latter alongside Cowan.

And, while grateful of the memories he cherishes in Bucks white, Vaughan is focused on looking forward to a successful 2020/21 season.

“It doesn’t seem like 10 years ago! It seems like yesterday to be honest,” Vaughan said. “I’m glad to be back. We need to be judged on what we do now, start focusing on now and making memories now.”

“Half the fans probably won’t remember me so it’s best we make new memories anyway.

The defender, who joined from National League Solihull Moors, added: “I’ve been flattered from the amount of calls I’ve had over the summer in the league I was playing in.

“But when I had a think about it, it was always Telford that got me excited and Gav that got me excited.

“At this time in my career that was what I needed, something that gets me going and gets me excited and that’s the reason I’ve come back.

Advertising

“I know the club well. I know the way the fans work and what they demand and it ticks all my boxes.

“They won’t let people come and use it as a retirement home because they demand and deserve better.

“With what the manager has got in the building, That’s what they’ll get next year so I’m looking forward to it.”