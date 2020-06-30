Courtney Meppen-Walter: Every point is key for AFC Telford

The defender, who has joined from relegated National League side Chorley, knows what it takes to win promotion from Telford’s National North, having done so via the play-offs two seasons ago.

That same season Gavin Cowan’s Bucks missed out on a play-off spot by just one goal after a memorable campaign.

“My experience helps massively, I’ve been there and done it and know what it takes,” said Manchester-based Meppen-Walter, 25.

“It’s hard. With Chorley we were flying 16 points ahead and we ended up coming second and had to go up through the play-offs.

“I know that every game matters, every point matters come the end of the season.

“You could be one point off at the end, so every game matters.”

Highly-rated stopper Meppen-Walter, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, earned himself an impressive reputation with 83 appearances at Chorley, managed by former Buck Jamie Vermiglio.

The fifth of Cowan’s five new summer additions to date added: “It’s good to have fresh faces around the club and you want to show the lads how good you are.

“When you’ve been around at a club you get comfortable, so this new start will be good and hopefully we can get a good start to the season.

Meanwhile, former academy hotshot Jack Downing, 19, has left Telford to join Alvechurch.

Downing enjoyed prolific campaigns in the Bucks youth ranks as well as promising loan stints away from the club but has left to join Alvechurch, who play one division below the Bucks, ending his five-year spell at Telford.