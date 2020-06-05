Fans' favourite Lee Vaughan rejoins AFC Telford United for second spell

The right-back, 31, was a hugely popular figure at the New Bucks Head in his previous stint with Telford a decade ago, between 2006 and 2010, and is a marquee signing for boss Gavin Cowan.

Signed by Bernard McNally in January 2006, he went on to make 179 appearances, including alongside Cowan, for the Bucks and was a real fans' favourite for his committed performances as the club secured promotion to the Conference North before making several charges for non-league's top tier.

His capture, Telford's first new signing of the summer, is a significant one for Cowan as the Bucks chief goes about assembling a squad that can compete for National North promotion next season.

Vaughan was part of the side that had a couple of cracks at promotion to the Conference Premier under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers, just falling short in the play-offs. He helped Telford win the Setanta Shield before leaving in 2010.

The stopper went on to become a stalwart at Kidderminster Harriers before playing in League Two with Cheltenham and a spell at Tranmere.

He rejoined Kidderminster in 2017 for two seasons and has most recently been at National League Solihull Moors, where he was released at the end of the cancelled 2019/20 campaign.

Cowan said: “To sign a player of this ilk is a real coup for us.

"Lee has had lots of offers at a higher level so it is testament to him that he has decided to go part-time to make the footballing and work transition and we are the lucky part-time club he has chosen.

"We look forward to getting down to our work as soon as possible!”

Vaughan completed his paperwork at the New Bucks Head this morning and has been shown around the Lilleshall facilities where the Bucks will train when pre-season is under way.

He joins Brendon Daniels, Adam Walker and Zak Lilly from last season's squad to commit for next term. Henry Cowans will be given the opportunity to impress in pre-season training.

Shane Sutton, Ross White and Aaron Williams are under contract, while James McQuilkin, Darryl Knights, Jon Royle and Arlen Birch have been released.