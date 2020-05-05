Gavin Cowan: Geography is a test for AFC Telford

The Bucks chief feels that Telford’s ‘strange’ location can prove a difficult factor in negotiations.

Cowan said his side punched above their financial weight to finish 13th in National North before the season was cancelled last month due to the coronavirus and that it was likely his budget will drop for next season.

The ambitious boss has lofty targets for the Bucks but maintains that their position on the map is another hurdle to overcome.

“Location-wise, we’re in a bit of strange place, geographically,” Cowan said.

“When you look at our level, it’s quite difficult to recruit just because of where we are, that’s another thing people need to take into account.

“The further people are travelling, the more they are having to pay.”

One of Cowan’s priorities this summer is to recruit a permanent goalkeeper rather than the money-saving loan route Telford have taken in recent years.

He said: “It will be difficult and it is a position I do feel the need to get someone as a permanent.

Advertising

“The purpose previously was about saving money. I was very lucky to play in front of very good goalkeepers and it was a big part of the belief in what you do.

“Unfortunately sometimes you have to play the cards you’re dealt. There are a lot of good goalkeepers out there and I felt we could get someone good enough.

“And I feel like we did. Joe Bursik is playing in League One and will be going back to Stoke now and be challenging for a place.

“Max (Bramley) did well as did Yatesy (Matt Yates) as well. But I do feel that continuity needs to be there.

“It’s a difficult one, there are a couple of positions we really have to get our heads down on.”