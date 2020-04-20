Gavin Cowan wants looking for hungry players for AFC Telford

The Bucks remain in the dark over whether the current 2019/20 campaign will reach a conclusion with the outcome of the National League's vote yet to be disclosed.

But Telford are wasting no time in thinking forward to next season and chairman Andy Pryce has revealed talks with Cowan over squad additions have already taken place.

Cowan last summer gave the squad that missed out on the National North play-off by a goal another chance to succeed but this time has a different mindset.

"It's a mentality. When there's players with a point to prove you want those players," said Cowan.

"When there's players that have entitlement because they've had a good season is maybe where it can come tough.

"I realised that quite early and did a lot of work through the season that probably should've been done (in the summer). In hindsight I probably wouldn't change it now but we should've mixed it up a bit more.

"You wanted to stay loyal to those players you'd been on a journey with but a few of them just couldn't do it again. I understand that."

Pryce has revealed that three members of the current squad are under contract for next season. Cowan says he is looking forward to discussions with the rest of his group.

"I think the focus this year will be on signing players with the correct mentality that have a point to prove and want to buy into what we're doing," the boss said.

"I'm not saying the lads didn't, it's not a conscious thing, I think sometimes it can be subconscious, where it's so difficult to be part-time and go again, to put in so much energy, to play Orient twice and just miss out on the play-offs.

"It's been a real brilliant learning curve the last two seasons. I don't think I've ever been as excited and optimistic as going into this third season as a manager.

"Going into next year I think we'll be better equipped than ever. I'm imagining the budget will be reduced slightly, which isn't music to my ears, but those are the cards you're dealt. There won't be any excuses made, I want to be judged on the job I do with what I've got."