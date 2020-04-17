Menu

AFC Telford agree four-year deal with kit giant Adidas and Sporting Touch

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have teamed up with sporting leisure giant Adidas and kit supplier Sporting Touch on a four-year deal.

Gavin Cowan's men will be stripped out in Adidas next season as a replacement for current kit manufacturer Joma.

Nuneaton-based kit supplier Sporting Touch replaces former Shropshire kit supplier Fortis Sports, who it was announced in February were no longer trading as a business.

AFC Telford said in a statement that, as a brand, Adidas reflects the club's ambition for growth.

Company director Mark Bradbury said: “We look forward to partnering with AFC Telford United, to supply players, youth and fans with new and exciting Adidas team wear products."

New playing kits, training gear and leisure wear is to be unveiled by the National League North club in the coming weeks. The Bucks will announce release and pre-order dates in due course.

The deal stands to take Telford through to the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Adidas are the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and second in the world after Nike.

