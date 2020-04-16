Gavin Cowan proud of Telford

The Bucks manager explained that, while the club has taken measures to ensure they can be financially stable in the crisis, it has stood by the squad of players amid financial uncertainty for them and their families.

Cowan, who has been helping deliver food and clothes to the community on behalf of his company Crossbar Coaching, says he has been ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘honoured’ to play a part.

The Bucks boss stressed that National League North side Telford were keen to address the situation as soon as possible with the players.

“We had a group meeting before we were put on lockdown. We wanted to address the players early, it’s credit to the club that they’ve looked after the players,” Cowan said.

“As much as the club have got to put themselves first, I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by their desire to want to look after players.

“I’m sure there are other clubs who have just said ‘see you later’ to players but this club has had the players’ lives and their families in mind while acting and I’m really humbled by that.

“It shows a lot of integrity and that’s one of the traits I adhere to. I will never be a part of anything that hasn’t got that honesty, integrity, loyalty and trust and I’ve been honoured to be a part of it.

“It’s come out as the best case scenario for the players. As a player it wasn’t always the case for me.”