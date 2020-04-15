Telford unhappy with vote

National League North will have just four of the 32 votes for the overall decision on how to end the campaign, with National League South also getting four – though the 24 clubs in the Premier will get one each.

Bucks chairman Andy Pryce feels the voting structure means the overall outcome will not give a true reflection from North and South clubs.

He said: “It is very hard to get a picture of how clubs in the National League North and South feel when all 44 clubs from both leagues don’t get an individual vote.

“We’re disappointed in the time taken and the lack of communication between the National League and all clubs at step one or two regarding the voting process.”

Pryce said the club are still to confirm their decision on the vote.

Meanwhile, National League clubs will each receive £13,636 as part of the £125million advanced relief package from the Premier League to the EFL and National League. But that is cash Telford and other clubs were already due to receive this summer.

Pryce added that, while the club are grateful for any help, the funds would be better received later on. “If the Premier League had come and said do we want the £13,000 now or in September when it was due we probably would’ve said September when we needed it most,” he added. “Yes it’s needed now, but there are more running costs when the season is up and running.”