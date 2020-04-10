Chairman Andy Pryce at a loss for Telford answers

The Bucks chief stressed that playing behind closed doors would make no sense at National League North level due to the revenue the hosts would miss out on.

National League football has been suspended indefinitely and Pryce struggles to see action taking place for the ‘foreseeable future’.

“In an ideal world we’d love to have the season finished and fans coming through the doors,” Pryce said. “After this scare, it would be good to see fans around the Bucks Head pitch. But I don’t know how that’s going to happen. I don’t know how it can?

“Do we play behind closed doors? If it’s behind closed doors it makes no sense to me because we don’t get any revenue from that.

“In that sense it’d be very difficult to finish the season because we still have to pay players and you’re not getting any income streams from gates.

“I know they’ve taken the stance of null and voiding the league below. Is that the way to go? I don’t know.”

Pryce revealed the deals for players on contract in Gavin Cowan’s squad only run for 40 weeks of the year, until the beginning of May.

“The issue is the majority of the players’ contracts at this level finish in the first week of May,” he added.

“That’s the issue if they want to continue the season. If it continues past that which players do you use? Do you use new players? Which is not in the spirit of the game, or are contracts going to be extended?”