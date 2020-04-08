Telford interim chairman Andy Pryce calls for league clarity

AFC Telford United have admitting to feeling ‘in the dark’ before all National League football was suspended indefinitely because of the outbreak.

The club have urged league bosses to provide clearer information so they can see where they stand with matchday income streams halted.

The Bucks have been blown away by the generosity of supporters who have pitched in to donate to the club and buy shares after Telford released a Covid-19 survival fund.

But Pryce believes more communication from the league can help with the uncertainty. He said: “We’re just all left in the dark.

“We don’t know where we stand. As in how the league is going to be finished.

“We don’t know whether we’ll still be playing football. We don’t know whether it’s points-per-game or null and void.

“It obviously puts the club in a very uncertain position that we just don’t know anything.”

Pryce is joining manager Gavin Cowan on the club’s Twitter page for a Q&A with fans tomorrow from 7.30pm.

He added: “We have a National League rep. We haven’t vented frustration or anything, just asked for more communication and quicker.

“I don’t think there’s going to be massive financial help along the way, I can’t see that happening – that’s a personal opinion.

“As a club we’ve tried to look after our own ship with the comms put out in the last two weeks.

“If there’s any time we need our supporters and sponsors then it is now.

“Things are going to be very tight. We run a tight ship anyway and help along the way is greatly appreciated. We’ve just got to try to look after ourselves.

The Bucks are yet to hear what – if any – portion of the £125million Covid-19 relief advance from the Premier League will be allocated to them.

A Premier League statement last week said the funds will be used to help clubs in the EFL and National League.

“We’ve had no more information from the National League,” Pryce added. “We’ve had no email regarding that funding.

“Again my personal opinion is I can’t see any of that funding filtering down to us

. It’s a great gesture but we don’t know where that money is coming from.”