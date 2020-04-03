AFC Telford manager Gavin Cowan and Crossbar Coaching helping those in need during coronavirus lockdown

Cowan has been working around the clock helping the vulnerable and those in need amid an increasingly difficult period.

The Bucks boss teamed up with volunteer-powered Shrewsbury Food Hub, who recycle food surplus to requirement from supermarkets and put it to good use.

Cowan was pictured with colleagues in front of his Crossbar Coaching van, which visited several community centres and schools across the region full of food and clothes ready to go to those in need.

The relief packages were also delivered to the Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury, which is currently housing the homeless.

Cowan is managing director of sports coaching company Crossbar Coaching, who are based at Lilleshall.

The businesses' four vehicles – two vans and two minibuses – are available to any organisations who are out helping the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Crossbar Coaching has also been busy keeping its followers active and healthy during the isolation period.

Many of the companies' employees have been carrying out 'bitesize lessons' via a video on Crossbar's social media.

Other activities via video have included simple football, tennis or simple exercising routines available to follow @CrossbarC on Twitter.

The company have also released 'maths on the move' resources on their website (https://www.crossbarcoaching.com/motm) for primary school children across all ages.

Telford manager Cowan, whose side's football has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus, sent out a message to the key workers and NHS staff during Thursday night's clap for carers.

He said: "On behalf of everyone at the football club we just wanted to say a huge thank you to all of the key workers and NHS staff during this really uncertain time.

"Sending all of our positivity not only to you guys but also everyone else in the community. We are literally made for times like this, so stay positive."

To enquire about utilising Crossbar Coaching's delivery service or for any other queries, email admin@crossbarcoaching.com