Telford joy as appeal hits £1,000 mark

The Bucks launched a gofundme page seven days ago to help preserve their longevity and has passed the £1,000 mark – currently at £1,0155 from 29 donors.

Gavin Cowan’s National League North side remain in limbo on when and if their campaign will resume with the National League suspended indefinitely after a board meeting on Tuesday.

Football operations manager Luke Shelley said: “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of supporters in this difficult time.

“With so much uncertainty with jobs and everyone’s health we would like to thank those supporters who have donated towards our appeal, either by purchasing a season ticket, donating to the gofundme page, the club shop eBay store or even buying shares.

“If there are any supporters who haven’t donated yet but would like to support us, we would love to hear from you.

“It’s important during this time we all pull in the right direction to ensure the football club comes through this pandemic in the best possible health we can.”

Email enquiries@afctu.co.uk to help.