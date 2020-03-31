Telford pencil in friendly at Nuneaton

Gavin Cowan’s men will make the short trip to face Southern League Central side Nuneaton Borough at Liberty Way on Saturday, July 11.

The Bucks have added that the friendly is subject to further coronavirus updates, as well as FA and government guidelines.

The National League are yet to confirm their decision on how the 2019-20 season will play out for its Premier, North and South clubs.

The Bucks sit 13th of 22 clubs in the standings having completed 34 of their scheduled 42 fixtures.

An update from the National League is expected in the next few days.