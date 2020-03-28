AFC Telford seeking online donations as they aim to ‘ensure longevity’ of club

The Bucks remain in the dark as to whether or not the National League North season will resume and asked for financial support from fans earlier this week.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up on the request of fans and, at the time of writing, £155 has been raised.

“Our responsibility at this time is to ensure that we deal with the impact on AFC Telford United and to ensure the longevity of your football club,” reads a club statement on the page.

“With the future being very uncertain, the football club does need financial help in the coming days, weeks and months.

“We welcome any donations no matter how small to help us through this tough period.

“Your continued support is vital to your football club and we will work very hard to make sure the longevity of the football club is protected.”

While Telford await clarification from the National League, all levels below have had their seasons declared null and void.

No teams will be relegated from National League North either.

If you wish to donate, you can do so here.