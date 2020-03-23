AFC Telford looking for coronavirus guidance

The National League North side have no fixtures until April 3 at the earliest after the governing bodies decided to postponed games due to the coronavirus – while the FA has since extended that to April 30.

After non-league Barnet put all of their non-playing staff on an immediate notice of redundancy due to a severe lack of revenue, much has been made of the financial impact the lack of games could have on lower league clubs, but Pryce believes Telford must wait for the authorities to act first before they can look at their own measures.

"We're taking advice from the government on the social side of things but as a football club we have to wait until the National League say anything," he said.

"We have to wait for their guidance and we're hoping to hear off them in the coming days.

"As it stands really, that's it. We can't give any more comment about the situation until we hear off the National League and what their plans are for the rest of the season.

"At the minute it's the same as always, we live from day to day at the football club.

"Is it as vital as any other end of march? Probably not.

"We'll take the guidance and then we'll be able to assess our financial situation as and when the National League give us advice.

Advertising

"But as it stands you can say that we live day to day."

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson said recently that the National League will need a combined £15-£20m from the government to help with the loss of earnings and while Pryce wouldn't propose a figure of his own, he believes government intervention is 'inevitable'.

"That's inevitable in any walk of life and any business, with what's happening at the minute," he added.

"We're waiting for the government and National League to give us guidance.

Advertising

"I know our finances and what we potentially might need but I don't know the finances of any other football club and wouldn't even start to think about any other football club.

"Our sole efforts and thoughts are keeping AFC Telford United afloat and in business.

"I had a staff meeting on Tuesday and we said we'd try and use this as an early pre-season.

"Looking at what jobs we can do around the club to make the ground looking better and any maintenance we can do.

"That's all we can do really, while keeping in touch with supporters and sponsors alike.

"But we can't do that until we know how the season is going to pan out."