Coronavirus gives Telford cash worry

On Saturday, the Bucks secured a 3-1 home win over Kettering after fixtures in National League North were given the green light to go ahead.

Those games were played despite the Premier League, EFL, Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship having all opted to suspended their competitions on March 13.

On Monday, though, the National League fell in line and postponed all fixtures until April 3 at the earliest – with the FA since extending that to April 30. And Cowan admitted everyone at the club is growing increasingly concerned about the financial implications of the next few weeks.

“We are obviously disappointed the league has been suspended but understand why,” Cowan said. “The club are very concerned about how this is going to impact us financially. We are not well off and suffer with resources and there are going to be plenty of others in the same position.”

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson went as far yesterday to say the National League would require a government bail-out for clubs to survive. The National League is not in a position to offer a relief package to its members, as the EFL announced it would do on Wednesday. “It is going to require government help,” said Thompson, who estimated the National League’s three divisions would need a combined £15-£20m.