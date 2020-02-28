Spennymoor Town v AFC Telford: Moors are the Bucks’ bogey side

They made the play-offs with a fourth-placed finish last time out and currently find themselves eighth, outside the play-offs on just one goal scored – a feeling AFC Telford United know all too well.

Most sides in the division would be daunted by a trip to the Moors’ Brewery Field home – the second-best home record in the league – but not Gavin Cowan’s men.

The Bucks, historically, have the number of tomorrow’s hosts. The teams have met seven times with five victories belonging to Telford and two draws. Spennymoor very much count their visitors as bogey opposition. Boss Jason Ainsley – a long-term servant of the club he formerly represented as a midfielder – and Spennymoor are into their third season at step two but four league defeats, prior to the 2-2 New Bucks Head draw in November, lays bare their Telford woe.

Still, Cowan and his troops travel to the North East tomorrow, knowing their hosts possess a formidable home record.

Only second-placed King’s Lynn, who have three games in hand over narrow leaders York, boast a better points tally. Spennymoor have won 11 from 16 contests.

Their chief goals threats have been forward pair Glen Taylor and James Roberts, who have 23 league goals between them. Telford head to the Moors with the hosts in a good run of form having not lost in eight and on the back of their 5-0 home thumping of Alfreton last weekend.

The Bucks, in 14th, could be without skipper Shane Sutton as the club monitor his ankle problem.