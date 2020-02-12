Marcus Dinanga is grateful for Telford supply line

Bucks widemen Barnett, on loan from Shrewsbury Town, and Daniels have hit some good form of late as Gavin Cowan’s men look to make an assault on the National League North top half.

Daniels has found the scoresheet himself with three goals in two games against former club Altrincham while Barnett’s direct trickery has caused problems for several full-backs across the division.

Dinanga, who has netted four goals in four games, admits the duo’s presence on either flank is a boost.

“They’ve got different abilities. Barnett is more direct and Brendon is more about his deliveries that are always bang on,” said 22-year-old striker Dinanga.

“If both are in the side then there’s goals to be got for us. It’s the luxury we have.

“Barney is doing well, even on Saturday he makes it look easy.

“I’ve played as a winger and it’s not as easy as it looks!”

A comeback victory in two senses for @telfordutd at @GuiseleyAFC, and Marcus Dinanga is the king of the rebounds, scoring twice to seal a satisfying day's work. Here's my @ShropshireStar match report: https://t.co/LyTLT6FUIN — #BucksWriter 🦌 (@BucksWriter) February 8, 2020

Dinanga, Bucks’ top scorer two seasons ago before sealing a move from Burton to Hartlepool, added: “Brendon has been in the goals. We had them last year and scored many goals. Everyone played their part.

“But it is looking like more coming from the sides, as long as there are balls into the box there’s chances to score. If not you’ve got to go and do it all yourself.”