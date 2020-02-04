Altrincham v AFC Telford: Bucks travel for quick reunion

Gavin Cowan’s side will feel a touch of déjà-vu when they travel to face the Robins in the National North tonight, writes Bradley Rice.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday in which Brendon Daniels twice had Cowan’s men in front but a late strike from visiting centre-half James Jones ensured the spoils were shared.

Daniels took his tally to seven for the season and Telford will be hoping the ex-Robins winger is able to haunt his old side again tonight.

Telford travel to Moss Lane seven points behind their hosts but Cowan’s men will be buoyed by their performance against Phil Parkinson’s side just four days ago.

Despite the difference between the teams in the standings, Telford were the team left irked by their inability to see the game out, conceding with just five minutes remaining.

Michael Luyambula, on loan from Birmingham City was making his debut in goal for the Bucks and was caught out by Jones’ 25-yard lob in the closing stages.

It was the second time within the space of a week that Cowan’s side had dropped two points in the final moments, having conceded a 94th-minute leveller at Farsley Celtic the previous Saturday.

Cowan will be hoping that his team learn quickly from late lapses in concentration if they are to cling on to any remaining hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Advertising

As for this evening’s opponents, Altrincham lie in seventh and haven’t lost at home since their opening day 3-1 loss to York City.

The Robins have gone 12 matches unbeaten at Moss Lane and their last home encounter ended in a 2-0 victory over bottom side Bradford (Park Avenue).

Altrincham, as was the case on Saturday, will enjoy large spells of possession but that may suit Telford who will look to hit Alty on the counter attack.

Given the performance at the weekend and no fresh injury concerns it is unlikely that Cowan will tinker with his starting eleven and should name an unchanged side.