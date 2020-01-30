Zak Lilly urged to cement Telford spot

Lilly is enjoying the most productive season of his career having made 13 appearances for the Bucks this campaign.

The 21-year-old is being converted into a centre-half from a striker and Cowan is pleased with the way he is progressing.

“It’s only 18 months since I moved him back there,” said Cowan.

“I know it was met with a few raised eyebrows but he is coming on really well.

“He’s really eager to learn and listen. He offers different things for us that other centre-halves don’t.

“I feel he needs to bring consistency to his game, when complacency sets in he finds himself out of the side.

“He’s aware of that himself, but the reason I moved him back there is because I think he has all the attributes.”

Defender Theo Streete missed Tuesday’s victory over Blyth Spartans through illness.