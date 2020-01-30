Advertising
Telford seal loan deal for Birmingham City's Michael Luyambula
AFC Telford United have swooped to bring in goalkeeper Michael Luyambula from Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old German shot-stopper joined Blues in the summer of 2018 after leaving Borussia Dortmund, where he had been a regular for their under-19s team.
He had been at Crawley this season, where he made six appearances – four in the EFL Cup and two in the EFL Trophy – but was recalled from his loan earlier this week.
