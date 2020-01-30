Menu

Telford seal loan deal for Birmingham City's Michael Luyambula

By David Banner | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have swooped to bring in goalkeeper Michael Luyambula from Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

Gavin Cowan delighted with deal

The 20-year-old German shot-stopper joined Blues in the summer of 2018 after leaving Borussia Dortmund, where he had been a regular for their under-19s team.

He had been at Crawley this season, where he made six appearances – four in the EFL Cup and two in the EFL Trophy – but was recalled from his loan earlier this week.

