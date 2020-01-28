Advertising
Gavin Cowan delighted as Telford get back to winning ways
Delighted boss Gavin Cowan praised AFC Telford United's first-half display as they swept aside Blyth Spartans.
The Bucks were 3-0 ahead at the break and ran out 4-2 winners in the National North clash at the New Bucks Head.
The result lifted Cowan's men up to 13th as they eye a late surge towards the play-off positions.
"First half was a great performance," said Cowan. "As a manager you try to encourage them to go out and pretend it's 0-0 and continue doing the things that you've been doing.
"For the most part we defended really well and were disciplined, but were undone by two set-pieces.
"That's disappointing because with such a great performance overall, you want to try to make it a little more clear cut.
"But it's important that we focus on the positives of getting three points and seeing certain players like Ryan Barnett and Brendon Daniels perform really well."
Advertising
Login or Register to comment