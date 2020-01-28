Gavin Cowan delighted as Telford get back to winning ways

The Bucks were 3-0 ahead at the break and ran out 4-2 winners in the National North clash at the New Bucks Head.

The result lifted Cowan's men up to 13th as they eye a late surge towards the play-off positions.

"First half was a great performance," said Cowan. "As a manager you try to encourage them to go out and pretend it's 0-0 and continue doing the things that you've been doing.

"For the most part we defended really well and were disciplined, but were undone by two set-pieces.

"That's disappointing because with such a great performance overall, you want to try to make it a little more clear cut.

"But it's important that we focus on the positives of getting three points and seeing certain players like Ryan Barnett and Brendon Daniels perform really well."