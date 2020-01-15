Matty Stenson to stay at Telford on loan

Centre-forward Stenson played the final match of his initial Bucks loan in the defeat at York City last Saturday.

The 25-year-old Solihull Moors striker has impressed for Gavin Cowan’s men since joining in October.

Telford had been working on another loan deal to bring Stenson back to the club from the National League side for the remainder of the season.

Stenson will now be part of Cowan's squad for the remainder of the season.

The former Barwell and Leamington hitman has played a lone role for Cowan’s men and proved a handy focal point.

Cowan has Aaron Williams and Marcus Dinanga as other options.

Stenson has made 13 league appearances for Telford and scored three goals – against Guiseley, Gloucester and Alfreton.

He joined the Moors on a full-time basis in October 2018, signing an 18-month deal.

Telford host National North strugglers Blyth Spartans, who beat the Bucks at Croft Park in September, on Saturday.