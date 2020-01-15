Menu

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley joins Solihull Moors from Telford

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley has left AFC Telford United to join National League side Solihull Moors on a permanent deal.

Andy Wycherley (Picture credit: Mike Sheridan)

Wycherley, from The Rock, has been away from Gavin Cowan’s Bucks on loan at Hednesford Town.

Wycherley, 21, joined Telford from Wales outfit The New Saints in the summer of 2018 and has made 25 appearances for the Bucks.

One of his highlights came at the Moors where he saved a last-gasp penalty in last season’s FA Trophy quarter-final run to help book a last four slot.

Wycherley, who was under contract, has signed a permanent deal with the full-time club.

It is believed his move has played a part in Telford extending the loan signing of striker Matty Stenson from the Birmingham outfit, which is set to be confirmed soon.

