York v AFC Telford: City confident they can cause Bucks problems

That is according to Minstermen boss Steve Watson, who believes his side have began to develop a cutting edge to their game that had previously been missing, writes Lewis Cox.

After James McQuilkin’s header earned the Bucks a point against the then-leaders in October, York endured some tough results into November including a four-match winless run against Kidderminster, Curzon Ashton and FA Cup and Trophy exits to Altrincham.

December was also some way from smooth sailing for the club that were tipped to build on their fine start to the season and power on to seal automatic promotion back to the National League. Watson’s men were held at lowly Kettering before Darlington won at Bootham Crescent.

But tomorrow’s hosts, now second and four points behind Kings Lynn having played a game more, appear to have turned a corner with three wins in four easing the jitters.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be confident going into tomorrow,” said City boss Watson. “We know enough about them, the system they’ve been playing and hopefully have no fresh injury worries

“We gave away a sloppy goal last time (against Telford) and didn’t play great or create a lot.

“In the last four or five games we’ve made more chances and tested the goalie more.

“We’re still hopeful we can make more of the crosses and good deliveries, there’s more to come.”

Gavin Cowan’s men too had found National League North form with two wins and two draws over the Christmas period, where they managed to stay unbeaten until undone by Brackley at home last weekend.

The Bucks chief was disappointed how Telford responded to going a goal behind against the Saints but insisted he was pleased with how his players responded after the break, albeit unable to find an equaliser.

Telford will have loan frontman Matty Stenson available for the trip to North Yorkshire. The clash is the last fixture of his stint before Telford find out if the deal can be extending for the rest of the season.