Gavin Cowan: No more Mr Nice Guy at AFC Telford

Barnett created two goals and scored the other, with Cowan pleased that his team had “built on the foundations” of last Saturday’s goalless draw away to Chester. The on-loan Shrewsbury Town man was red-carded in that game, but shone in victory, as his manager acknowledged:

“Barney catches the eye, doesn’t he? That’s what he can do, and it’s that word that keeps rearing its ugly head, of consistency. I spoke to him at half-time during the game and he’s got to be a little bit nastier about the other players getting the ball to him. I said to him that if players aren’t giving him the ball, they’re taking away his living.

“I’m sure he’ll play at a higher level, and he needs to be able to do that week in, week out. That’s what he’s capable of, and if you can do that then why shouldn’t you? He needs to be a bit more demanding, but I’m sure he will as he gets older.”