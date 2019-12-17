Sutton fit to return as Bucks turn to Trophy

The Welsh stopper is finally ready to make himself available for Gavin Cowan’s men after a hairline fracture in his ankle that has left him sidelined for more than three months.

The Bucks, who have no other fitness concerns, yesterday learned that the winners of tonight’s rescheduled New Bucks Head clash face a trip to south west London side Kingstonian, of step three, in round two.

But former midfield powerhouse Trainer is not looking any further at this stage. He said: “It’s an interesting draw but we’ve still got a hurdle to get through.

“We’ve got to respect Leamington who are doing well in our league and are a difficult team. We know what they’re about. From past experience the best way to be is professional. We can’t look past this game. I know a couple of their players and manager quite well.”

Telford trained at TCAT in place of Saturday’s postponed tie.

Trainer continued: “Shane is fit and firing to go, he’s fighting fit and we’ve got a clean bill of health.”