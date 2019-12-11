Gavin Cowan tells his Telford players to keep on smiling

The Bucks boss, whose side lost 2-0 at home to Farsley Celtic on Saturday, worked hard over the last two months to re-shape his New Bucks Head squad in a mini mid-season rebuild as he sought to improve the group.

Cowan has spoken about how his current ranks are a better group than the squad that pushed Telford to the verge of the play-offs and an FA Trophy final last term.

And the manager explained how it is important for players to be perked up while training and around the club regardless of results, which have been inconsistent in National North this term.

Cowan said: "When we were flying last season I tried to remain level and say it's important not to get too excited or down.

"With players there is an outdated mentality that they're expected to come in and train and be down in the dumps.

"That can create a vicious cycle of negativity. You have to enjoy work, even in the dark times as well as in the successful times.

"You can't stay in that cycle.

"At the moment we're winning games and everyone is encouraged and we're looking to carry on that momentum and kick on."

Bucks No.2 Phil Trainer, a promotion winning hero with Telford, backed up Cowan by admitting this season's squad is a better group than sides he played in.

Cowan believes a prerequisite of succeeding as a player at Telford is by 'working hard, showing desire and doing a job-and-a-half' but has made a point of assembling the correct characters in his Bucks dressing room after admitting players kept on from last season lacked humility this time around following previous achievements.

Telford turn their attention away from league action as they welcome Leamington in the FA Trophy first round proper on Saturday before the trip to Altrincham in National North next Tuesday.