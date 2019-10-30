Gavin Cowan is anxious to keep the momentum at AFC Telford

The Bucks returned to training last night where Cowan began the build up to Saturday's New Bucks Head clash against Boston United, who are one place and point ahead of Telford in National North.

Telford were unable to build on the positives results recorded against leaders York and Guiseley as the clash at Altrincham fell foul to torrential rainfall.

But Cowan and striker Aaron Williams have remarked on a shift in mentality since Cowan made the move to bring in four new signings, while three have gone out in the opposite direction.

"The vibe is good for us," said Cowan, whose side recovered from three straight defeats to pick up four points across two impressive displays.

"This week is all about hard work and trying to keep that momentum building.

"Having played so well in the two games we had against York and Guiseley for us it's just about keeping the momentum going forward.

"We need to keep our heads down and remain focused."

Cowan could have winger Chris Lait, who was brought in from Tamworth over the summer, to select from against the Pilgrims on Saturday if he comes through his return to training unscathed.

Left wing-back Riccardo Calder is also on the mend after pulling his quad moments before taking to the field for his Telford debut against York. Calder, signed from Bradford Park Avenue, is midway through his estimated four week lay-off and has been treated during extra sessions with the club.

Skipper Shane Sutton is returning from a slight fracture in his ankle and will be assessed this week alongside midfielder Henry Cowans (ankle).