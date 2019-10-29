Injured AFC Telford players to be assessed after extra break

The Bucks scheduled clash at Alty’s Moss Lane fell foul to the torrential rain during the back end of last week and the beginning of the weekend.

The National North contest was, as expected, postponed after the 9.30am pitch inspection and Cowan brought his troops in for a light training session in the morning before offering them some free time.

Cowan said: “It is what it is, having it off gave the players a bit of down time ready to hit the ground running this week ahead of Boston on Saturday.

“There aren’t many opportunities for them to have time with family so we had them in in the morning to let them enjoy the rest of the day before going again this evening.”

Cowan took in the league clash between Chester and York which finished 1-0 to the Minstermen.

“The silver lining was the injured players being able to re-calibrate,” Cowan added. “I’ll know more after tonight’s session.”

The Bucks are hopeful winger Chris Lait may return to full training this week, while Henry Cowans, Shane Sutton and Riccardo Calder are also on their way back.