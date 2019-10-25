AFC Telford duo striking up a partnership

Resurgent AFC Telford United head to Altrincham tomorrow looking to continue their improved form after a home draw with National North leaders York and a 4-1 beating of Guiseley.

Williams hammered a hat-trick last weekend, but pays credit to the role played by Solihull Moors forward Stenson, who is on loan until January 11.

“I didn’t know him but I’ve played against him as he’s very good, both on and off the pitch,” said Williams.

“He’s got that determination and arrogance we needed. He’s happy to rough up defenders and putting them on the back foot helps put us on the front foot. His work-rate is massive for me.

“I’m doing less and he’s running the channels so I can stay in the box where the goals are.

“I think he could go a long way and play higher than he was with Solihull and get into the league.

“You can tell with the way he is, he wants to work hard and hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work. He’s a nice lad too and good to have around the place, he’s not a bad egg and gets on with everyone.

“I hope it’s a good partnership. We’ve got a good connection and that happened really quickly.

Advertising

“It’s clicked and that’s good for myself. Not saying it didn’t with Marcus (Dinanga) or Dre (Andre Brown) but it’s made a massive difference for my game.

“I’ve had eight shots in two games and before that I was not having the shots. We’re both working hard and getting our shots away.”

Altrincham are down to 18th but have had a good run to the first round of the FA Cup , where they will face York.

“There has been a massive change in the mentality. The new signings have brought a new energy to the team and squad, especially in training.

Advertising

“Even when we’re having meetings with staff, it feels like it’s all linking together. York were lucky to draw against us and the new lads were the difference.

“Credit to them, they’ve brought the fresh legs and fresh focus we needed.

“It’s been a momentum shift and we’re all on the same page. We were in a place we should not have been with the players we had.