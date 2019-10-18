Gavin Cowan wants Telford to display confidence

The Bucks, 15th in National North, host the seventh-placed West Yorkshire visitors looking to build on the creditable point won against unbeaten leaders York last time out.

Cowan revealed Telford, who handed debuts to three new signings last weekend, took a lot of confidence from the draw against the Minstermen.

“Last Saturday gave us a lot of courage and belief and we want to use that going into the rest of the season,” said Bucks chief Cowan.

“We are very focused on us and making sure of our performance. It’s about sticking together at any level. Players thrive off that confidence and courage.

“We are focused on our performances week in, week out and we still want to establish ourselves in mid-table as quickly as we can and then re-assess.”

Cowan revealed that the trio of Shane Sutton (ankle), Henry Cowans (ankle) and Chris Lait (quad) are ‘close’ to being in contention after injury.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas,” the boss added ahead of going up against his old Solihull Moors manager Marcus Bignot, who is co-manager at Nethermoor Park alongside Russ O’Neill.

“We’ve got to work harder than ever, we’re not getting carried away after drawing to the top of the league.

“We go on to another very tough game against a very good side. Guiseley have had a good start but it’s a long season and we’re on the up now.

“Marcus came in at a tough time but towards the end of last season and the summer they’ve changed things to how they want it now.”