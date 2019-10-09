AFC Telford seal loan swoop for Solihull Moors forward Matt Stenson

The Coventry-born forward has joined until January 11 and is the Bucks' fourth new signing in just over a week.

His arrival follows the captures of full-backs Arlen Birch and Riccardo Calder and goalkeeper Matt Yates.

Stenson will join his new team-mates for training on Thursday night and could make his debut at home to National North leaders York City on Saturday.

Boss Gavin Cowan said: “We are very excited to have Matt on board, he comes with a proven track record and is hungry and eager to get going.

"I know everyone will make him feel welcome and we look forward to seeing him prosper with us”

Stenson joined the Moors last October for an undisclosed fee after impressing at Leamington, where he scored eight times in 13 starts following a move from Barwell.

In August he scored six league goals, winning him the National North player of the month award.

Stenson played at the New Bucks Head during the summer when the Moors visited in a pre-season friendly.