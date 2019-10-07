AFC Telford set to net striker as overhaul goes on

It is thought boss Gavin Cowan wants one more new face in before the New Bucks Head clash after undergoing a mini mid-season overhaul of his squad.

The latest new addition came over the weekend as Derby County goalkeeper Matt Yates, 20, checked in on loan until the end of the season. Former Gloucester and Hereford loanee Yates becomes Telford’s third keeper of the season after Corey Addai and Andy Wycherley.

He follows recent signings of right-back Arlen Birch and left-back Riccardo Calder.

But Cowan, whose side lost three games on the bounce in National North and the FA Cup against Chester, Nantwich and Blyth Spartans, wishes to further boost his firepower. The Bucks allowed striker Andre Brown, who had managed one goal in six games this term, leave on loan to Hednesford Town last week.

Brown was the second player to depart Telford in a week after Steph Morley left on a permanent deal to Leamington.

Cowan admitted changes were needed in his squad with confidence lacking after a disappointing run of results.