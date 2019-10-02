Menu

Advertising

AFC Telford United seal swoop for local lad Arlen Birch

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have completed the signing of former Everton and Burnley youngster Arlen Birch on a short-term deal.

AFC Telford have completed the signing of former Everton and Burnley youngster Arlen Birch Pic: Lancashire Telegraph

Right-back Birch, a 23-year-old who hails from Ellesmere, has been without a club since leaving AFC Fylde in the summer and joins until January.

He was a schoolboy at Everton before leaving for Burnley’s under-23s in 2015.

Boss Gavin Cowan is making changes to his struggling squad who have lost three games on the spin, including an FA Cup exit to lower-ranked Nantwich and a defeat at previously winless Blyth Spartans.

And another signing is expected before the weekend, where Telford are without a game due to their Cup exit.

Birch, who attended Lakelands School in north Shropshire as a youngster, has an impressive pedigree having represented England at under-16 and under-18 level.

He impressed with the National League Coasters last season, making 26 appearances as Fylde made two Wembley appearances in the play-off final and FA Trophy.

He played 90 minutes, before coming off as an added time sub, as his previous club beat Leyton Orient – who conquered Telford in the semi-final – 1-0 in the national stadium.

Left-back Steph Morley departed the Bucks earlier in the week. Morley rejoined National North rivals Leamington as Cowan revealed he only wants players interested in representing the club.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News