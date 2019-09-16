Gavin Cowan angry with manner of AFC Telford defeat

Cowan’s team went into the fixture seemingly on the right path after what the manager described as a see-saw start to the season, undefeated in their last three matches.

Chester, with just one defeat in 10 before Saturday, put the Bucks firmly in their place, Akwasi Asante scoring a hat-trick.

Cowan said: "I don’t like losing, but certainly not in the manner in which we lost.

"I don’t want to stand here and say we were competitive, because I don’t think we really were for a big course of the game.

“We lacked that desire, and it pains me to say it but Chester wanted it more than us. They had more energy, were first to every ball, and we just didn’t have that.

"It’s hard for me to explain; after the last three games and the way we’ve trained this week it baffles me. But I guess that’s the level.

"We’ve got to try and bring a bit of consistency to this season, because this see-saw type of season isn’t what I enjoy.”

Cowan was pained by his admission that Chester were the better side, chiefly because he felt his team allowed them to be.

“I don’t want to get too emotional about it, because Chester are a very good side and they’ve come and been the better team," he added.

"It’s difficult for me to say that; in terms of our fundamentals of working hard and showing that desire, we couldn’t get ourselves going. Everyone was doing just enough, and sometimes they weren’t even managing to do that.”

The manager, now in his second season in charge, made clear what it will take to improve his side’s form.

He added: “I don’t want to be too critical of the players, but I’ll work as hard as I possibly can, spending every second, every minute and every hour, making sure that we put it right.

"And the players are going to have to do that too, they’re going to have to take some responsibility.”