Menu

Advertising

James McQuilkin ‘close to the starting XI’ – AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan has told midfielder James McQuilkin to remain positive in his search for a first-team place.

James McQuilkin in action before his recent omission

The former Hereford and Kidderminster man, 30, has not been involved in any of the matchday squads as Cowan’s side have put a three-match unbeaten run together.

Though Cowan revealed McQuilkin, who travelled to Brackley, is not far from a return and could feature in Saturday’s visit of Chester.

“Players like James are probably closer to the XI than he is the bench,” said Cowan.

“The bench is all about balance. Darryl (Knights) was carrying a bit of a knock so James could’ve gone in at Brackley.

“He’s closer to the team than he is the bench because we balance it up and that’s dependent on the opposition.

“He could be in against Chester and we’ll measure it and see how we do. He needs to stick with it. I’ve been in his position, it’s hard, really difficult, but the attitude is very, very good.”

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News