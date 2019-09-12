James McQuilkin ‘close to the starting XI’ – AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan

The former Hereford and Kidderminster man, 30, has not been involved in any of the matchday squads as Cowan’s side have put a three-match unbeaten run together.

Though Cowan revealed McQuilkin, who travelled to Brackley, is not far from a return and could feature in Saturday’s visit of Chester.

“Players like James are probably closer to the XI than he is the bench,” said Cowan.

“The bench is all about balance. Darryl (Knights) was carrying a bit of a knock so James could’ve gone in at Brackley.

“He’s closer to the team than he is the bench because we balance it up and that’s dependent on the opposition.

“He could be in against Chester and we’ll measure it and see how we do. He needs to stick with it. I’ve been in his position, it’s hard, really difficult, but the attitude is very, very good.”