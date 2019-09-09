AFC Telford United to welcome Nantwich Town in FA Cup

The Bucks join the competition at the second qualifying round and will welcome The Dabbers – who play in the Northern Premier Division – to the New Bucks Head on Saturday, September 21.

Nantwich play in step three, the division below Gavin Cowan's men. They have started the season with three wins from five games and are ninth.

They beat Grantham Town 3-1 in the first qualifying round to make this stage.

Telford, who are three matches unbeaten in National League North, progressed through this round last season by eating Bedford Town 3-1 at home before losing at Warrington Town in the third qualifying round.