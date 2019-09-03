AFC Telford v Gloucester City: Little to separate Bucks and Tigers

And Gavin Cowan’s side are aiming to keep up the momentum after winning at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday as they welcome Gloucester City to the New Bucks Head.

Looking at the stats, this seems set up to be a tight encounter.

Telford enter the clash having picked up three wins, a draw and four losses, leaving them 13th in the table.

Gloucester go into it having also got three wins, a draw and four losses, leaving them a place below with a slightly worse goal difference.

The Bucks, it is fair to say, have the edge in terms of confidence on the back of Saturday’s victory at the Horsfall Stadium, while the Tigers lost 3-2 to York.

Brendon Daniels was the difference maker for Telford against Avenue, grabbing two goals, so is expected to be in from the off again.

Adam Walker also got on the scoresheet, so should retain his place in the middle of the park. Young striker-turned-defender Zak Lilly was given a chance to impress at the weekend too, and is hoping he has done enough to keep his place in the heart of defence.

Gloucester city boss Mike Cook, meanwhile, said: “I’m looking forward to it. I know Gavin Cowan quite well and they’ve got a good team.”

Advertising

“It should be an interesting match for us, a bit of a challenge again.

“Thankfully, we have another day’s rest with it being a Tuesday game and we might have a couple more (players) fit by then, so hopefully, it’s all good.”

Likely Telford XI (3-5-2): Wycherley; Lilly, Sutton (c), White; Daniels, Deeney, Walker, Knights, Morley; Dinanga, Williams. Subs: Streete, Royle, Lait, Brown, Reilly.

Prediction: Score draw.