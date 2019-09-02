AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan reveals clear-the-air meeting

The Bucks bounced back from Monday's disappointing defeat to Leamington with a much improved display on Saturday.

And Cowan revealed how he decided to hold an honest exchange of views in training during the build-up.

“We had to have a bit of a lock-in on Thursday where words were said and a few conversations amongst the group," he said.

"That wasn’t just me, as I’m a big believer in having characters in the dressing room, people who will stand on the shop floor and have their say.

"A lot of things were aired. Not issues as such, but a few things needing addressing and it felt like a cloud lifted.

“Three points is three points, but I was also really pleased with the performance for the most part.

"Last week I went away from the Southport game (a 1-0 away win) pleased with the result but less so the performance, but today it felt more like we were our old selves, certainly of last season.”

The Bucks were in charge of the game in the first half but saw their slender one goal advantage, given to them by Brendon Daniels, wiped out just before half-time. Adam Walker replied with his first goal for the club to put them ahead at the interval and, although Avenue drew level, Daniels' second goal of the game clinched the three points.

Advertising

“I love people who are characters and Brendon’s one of those," added Cowan.

"He has that air of arrogance that I absolutely love; it just means he has that belief in there.

"He gets into those areas and scores two goals inside the six-yard box, but the other sides of his game were excellent too.”

Cowan, however, reserved his biggest praise for the group as a whole.

“Credit to the lads; the performance as a whole was excellent," he added.

"But probably the most pleasing thing for me was when we scored the first goal I turned around and everybody, the substitutes and also those lads not in the squad, were all jumping up and celebrating. That for me is a sign that we are getting back to what we want to be.”