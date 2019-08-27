Shot-stopper Andy Wycherley back at AFC Telford

The 21-year-old, from The Rock, was supposed to stay with the Canaries until September 9.

But he is back with the Bucks as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Bradford Park Avenue in National League North.

Telford chief Gavin Cowan wanted Wycherley in the fold again, and Barwell were gracious enough to send him back as you cannot officially recall a player from an initial one-month loan.

Telford said in a club statement: "AFC Telford United can confirm Andy Wycherley has returned from his loan spell at Barwell and will join the squad at training this week ahead of Saturday's fixture at Bradford Park Avenue."

Wycherley was sent to the Southern Premier Central side after being 'way off it' in pre-season.

He made four league appearances for them – one win, one draw and two defeats.

Wycherley, formerly of The New Saints, shone as Telford reached the FA Trophy semi-finals last campaign.