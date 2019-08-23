Menu

Advertising

AFC Telford sign Lewis Reilly on loan from Crewe

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have bolstered their attack with the signing of Lewis Reilly on a one-month loan from Crewe.

The New Bucks Head, home of AFC Telford United

The 20-year-old joins after scoring eight goals in 16 games on loan at the Bucks' National League North rivals Curzon Ashton last season.

Reilly has also netted a couple of times for Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

Telford have only scored four times in their opening five league games.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News