AFC Telford sign Lewis Reilly on loan from Crewe
AFC Telford United have bolstered their attack with the signing of Lewis Reilly on a one-month loan from Crewe.
The 20-year-old joins after scoring eight goals in 16 games on loan at the Bucks' National League North rivals Curzon Ashton last season.
Reilly has also netted a couple of times for Crewe in the EFL Trophy.
Telford have only scored four times in their opening five league games.
