Chris Lait urges AFC Telford to find a ruthless streak

New-boy Lait and his Bucks team-mates have not had the best of starts, winning just one of their first five games and are now three without a victory.

But he is remaining positive as they have been creating opportunities, albeit without putting them away.

When asked if things will turn around soon, Lait said: “Definitely. In those performances, there have been some promising signs.

“The last two games have not been as good, the losses to Hereford and King’s Lynn, but there are definitely positives.

“If you’re conceding and not scoring when you have the chances, it is always going to be difficult.

“But there have been spells where we have been really good in games. We have just got to be more ruthless.”

Lait was snapped up in the close season from Tamworth after netting more than 20 goals for the Lambs in the Southern Premier Central last campaign.

He is yet to score for Telford but has impressed with his displays from out wide.

“Things haven’t quite gone our way,” said Lait, who did not start the 3-1 defeat to King’s Lynn last weekend because of a slight back issue.

“King’s Lynn wasn’t acceptable, but apart from that we have created chances.

“We battered Gateshead and should’ve seen it through at Kettering.

“The good thing is that we are creating chances.”