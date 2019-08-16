Gavin Cowan reserving judgement on new AFC Telford system

Bucks chief Cowan has tested out a new 4-3-3 formation in the early matches of the National League North season and they have won one, drawn one and lost twice.

A 3-5-2 set-up took Telford all the way to the FA Trophy semi-finals, while they just missed out on the play-offs in the league last term.

On if the switch has improved them, Cowan said: “It’s a hard one to answer at the moment.

“I just wanted us to be a bit more fluid with our formations, and we have a couple in our armoury.

“Different times, different games, call for different formations. It’s a cliché, but we’ll just take it a game at a time and see what’s best.”

The Bucks’ last outing was a 1-0 loss at Hereford on Tuesday night.

The other games were a 0-0 draw with Gateshead, a 2-0 win against Kidderminster Harriers and a 2-1 loss to Kettering Town.

Tomorrow, they are back at home – to face King’s Lynn Town, who have just come up from the Southern Premier Central via the play-offs.

Advertising

King’s Lynn go into the clash seventh in National North, while Telford sit 14th out of the division’s 22 teams.

Despite it not being the start to the campaign he was looking for, Cowan remains upbeat.

“Really impressed with all the lads. They are all working extremely hard,” he added.

“It’s going to be a very tight league this year.

“We were disappointed about not getting anything on Tuesday, but now it’s one to King’s Lynn and we’re preparing properly for that.”