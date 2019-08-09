Bucks hope to cash in on Gateshead troubles

A 0-0 stalemate with Southport was followed up by a 1-1 draw with North East rivals Darlington on Tuesday night.

It has been a steady start to life as player-manager for ex-Wolves defender Mike Williamson.

However, he was disappointed to give up the lead against Darlo and is desperate to pick up three points at the New Bucks Head.

Gavin Cowan, meanwhile, is looking to build on Tuesday’s convincing home win over Kidderminster Harriers with another one against the Heed.

It all makes for an interesting clash, and the Bucks chief said: “We’re coming into the game on the back of two good performances.

“We got our just deserts with the second one, the win over Kidderminster.

“Gateshead, I think they’ll be pretty solid. They’ll want to play and make a good start to the game, give themselves something to build on. Mike’s not someone I’ve come across before but he’s the player-manager now and, from what I hear, he’s probably their best player as well.

“And I think it’s probably got to be that way to be successful in that role.

“Fair play to him, as I’ve been a player-coach before and it’s a difficult role.

“Respect goes to him for that, but that goes to one side for 90 minutes as we’re looking to pick up a good win. And at the end of the day, how Gateshead ended up in the division does not matter.

“What we’re focused on is ourselves and making sure we’re ready to perform.

“If we perform how we did on Tuesday, and I’m sure we will, then we should pick up a result.”

Darryl Knights was on the scoresheet for Telford on Tuesday while star signing Aaron Williams opened his club account.

“It’s good for those lads to get themselves a goal each, and they’ll have targets they want to reach this year. But what we’re looking at is these first seven games and picking up good results along the way,” added Cowan.

Both of those players will be looking to start again against Gateshead.

Winer Chris Lait is another player who has caught the eye over the first couple of games, but Cowan does have a couple of others carrying knocks.

“There’s one or two with slight niggles, so we’ll see how they go,” he added.

Telford: Addai; White, Sutton, Streete, Morley; Walker, Deeney, McQuilkin; Lait, Williams, Knights. Subs: Tharme, Royle, Cowans, Dinanga, Brown.

Prediction: Score draw.