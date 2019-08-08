Menu

Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford can get better

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published: | Last Updated:

Boss Gavin Cowan believes AFC Telford still have gears to go through after impressing in victory over Kidderminster.

Cowan reckons his side were at 20 per cent as they easily swept aside Harriers on Tuesday. The Bucks welcome Gateshead on Saturday.

He said: “They’re getting fitter and stronger, growing with every game, and I believe they’ve offered perhaps only 20 per cent of what they’re capable of.”

