AFC Telford feeling better than ever – Gavin Cowan

The Bucks start the new National League North season against last campaign’s Southern Premier Central champions.

And Cowan is heading into the encounter in high spirits, after seeing his side train to an excellent standard.

“It’s been better than ever this week, actually,” he said.

“The lads came in on Tuesday and everything just really seemed to click, so we’re really happy.

“We cannot wait for the game. We’re raring to go. Kettering have been promoted and will be looking to hit the ground running.

“There’s a lot of excitement around it for both teams with it being the opening day.

“They’re a bit of an unknown quantity, but everyone is at this level when you start a new season.”

The onus is on Aaron Williams – brought in after Daniel Udoh’s departure – to get the goals for Telford this season.

Cowan has been glad to see him score some over pre-season too.

“Aaron has grown in confidence with the goals he has got, and he’s ready to hit the ground running for us,” he added.

“It’s the same for Chris Lait and Adam Walker – all of the new lads – too. They’ve all settled in really well and are ready to go.”